European Parliament Calls On Internet Companies To Counter 'Russian Propaganda'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 07:29 PM

The European Parliament expressed concern over the spread of "Russian propaganda" and called on Internet companies and social networks to counter it

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The European Parliament expressed concern over the spread of "Russian propaganda" and called on Internet companies and social networks to counter it.

On Thursday, the European Parliament passed a resolution against fake news and foreign electoral interference with 469 votes in favor, 143 against and 47 abstentions. The document says that the "Russian propaganda" has a "highly dangerous nature."

"MEPs call for an upgrade of the EU East StratCom Task Force to a permanent structure with significantly higher financing. They call on internet and social media companies to cooperate in countering disinformation, without undermining freedom of speech and on the EU to create a legal framework to counter hybrid threats," the European Parliament said in a statement.

The lawmakers also called on the European Commission and the European Council to develop an effective strategy, aimed at tackling the "Russian disinformation."

Within the recent several years, Russian-based media, especially the RT broadcaster and the Sputnik news agency, have faced significant pressure in the United States and the European Union over accusations of the alleged spread of propaganda. In 2016, the European Parliament adopted a resolution claiming that Russia was waging information warfare and singled out RT and Sputnik.

Russian officials, as well as RT and Sputnik, refute all the accusations, saying that the Western countries are trying to fight alternative points of view.

