European Parliament Cancels All Events Scheduled For Next Week Due To COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 01:50 AM

European Parliament Cancels All Events Scheduled for Next Week Due to COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) The European Parliament has made significant changes to its schedule for the upcoming week due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, according to an official press release published on Tuesday.

"All activities scheduled for the week starting on 16 March will be postponed or canceled. The week starting with 23 March stays unchanged," the press release read.

The April part-session, which was initially scheduled to be held from March 30 to April 2 will now only take place on the afternoon of April 1 and the morning of April 2, according to the press release.

These moves were taken to ensure that the European Parliament can continue to perform its core legislative and budgetary duties, while also taking into account the health of lawmakers, and the public more broadly, the press release stated.

Earlier in the day, European Parliament President David Sassoli announced that he had self-isolated and would perform his official duties for the next two weeks from his home in Brussels after visiting Italy, the EU country which has been the most affected by COVID-19.

Every EU member state has reported a case of coronavirus disease since the outbreak began in late December. The number of cases in the union has risen above 17,000, the bulk of these in Italy where more than 10,000 people have now tested positive for COVID-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

European lawmakers have called for solidarity and for more funds to be diverted to combating the disease's spread.

