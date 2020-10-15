UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Parliament Cancels In-Person Format Of Upcoming Plenary Session Due To COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:30 PM

European Parliament Cancels In-Person Format of Upcoming Plenary Session Due to COVID-19

European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Thursday that the upcoming plenary session would be held remotely due to resurgence of COVID-19 in Belgium and France, the country where the EU legislature is headquartered

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Thursday that the upcoming plenary session would be held remotely due to resurgence of COVID-19 in Belgium and France, the country where the EU legislature is headquartered.

The plenary session of the European Parliament was originally scheduled to run from October 19-23 in the French city of Strasbourg.

"I regret to announce that next week's plenary will not take place in Strasbourg, but will be held remotely. The situation in France and Belgium is very serious and travelling is not advised. Strasbourg remains the home of @Europarl_EN and we will do everything we can to return," Sassoli said on Twitter.

Following a retraction of coronavirus-related restrictive measures across Europe during the summer, the fall brought a resurgence of the infection in many EU member-states.

France reported a record high daily increase of nearly 27,000 cases last Saturday. To date, the French toll of coronavirus cases has surpassed 779,000 cases, which includes a death toll of 33,037 people. On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a curfew in a number of cities, including Paris, Lille, Lyon, Marseille and Toulouse.

Related Topics

Europe Parliament Twitter France Toulouse Lille Strasbourg Marseille Lyon Paris David Belgium October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PPP condemns arrest warrants of Asif Ali Zardari

4 minutes ago

Ukraine Rejects Belarus' Accusation of Hostility O ..

1 minute ago

WHO Europe Director: We Are Not Back to Mid-March ..

1 minute ago

French health minister's home searched in Covid pr ..

1 minute ago

13 cases, 10 million tests: China swabs city after ..

1 minute ago

Cypriot Parliament Speaker Resigns Amid Corruption ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.