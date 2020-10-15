European Parliament Cancels In-Person Format of Upcoming Plenary Session Due to COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Thursday that the upcoming plenary session would be held remotely due to resurgence of COVID-19 in Belgium and France, the country where the EU legislature is headquartered

The plenary session of the European Parliament was originally scheduled to run from October 19-23 in the French city of Strasbourg.

"I regret to announce that next week's plenary will not take place in Strasbourg, but will be held remotely. The situation in France and Belgium is very serious and travelling is not advised. Strasbourg remains the home of @Europarl_EN and we will do everything we can to return," Sassoli said on Twitter.

Following a retraction of coronavirus-related restrictive measures across Europe during the summer, the fall brought a resurgence of the infection in many EU member-states.

France reported a record high daily increase of nearly 27,000 cases last Saturday. To date, the French toll of coronavirus cases has surpassed 779,000 cases, which includes a death toll of 33,037 people. On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a curfew in a number of cities, including Paris, Lille, Lyon, Marseille and Toulouse.