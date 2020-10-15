European Parliament cancels Strasbourg session over virus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The European Parliament will hold next week's session by videoconference as a precaution against coronavirus, its president said Thursday, despite France's demand that it return to Strasbourg.

"I regret to announce that next week's plenary will not take place in Strasbourg, but will be remote," David Sassoli wrote on Twitter. The situation in France and Belgium is very serious. Travelling is a danger."