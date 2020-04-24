European Parliament Chief Calls for Internally-Funded Marshall Plan for Europe

David Sassoli, the president of the European parliament, has added his voice to calls for a coronavirus response program, like Mashall Plan, only funded by Europe rather than any outside backers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) David Sassoli, the president of the European parliament, has added his voice to calls for a coronavirus response program, like Mashall Plan, only funded by Europe rather than any outside backers.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for a plan similar to a post-WWII recovery effort known as Marshall Plan. The Marshall Plan was sponsored by the United States.

"We've all called for this new Marshall Plan for Europe, but with a major difference. Of course, the funds will not be coming from abroad this time, but rather from European countries and economies," Sassoli told a briefing.

The parliament's president urged for a "shared approach to the effort."

However, there has been some disagreement among the EU members on how to approach the economy support. Italy has called for shared EU bonds, but the Netherlands and Germany have reportedly been wary of the idea.