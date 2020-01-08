European Parliament Chief Calls for UN-Backed Libyan Political Process

(@imziishan)

The crisis in Libya can only be ended through a UN-sponsored political process that would exclude foreign interference, European Parliament President David Sassoli said Wednesday

"The solution ...

can only be through a political process bringing together all parts of the country, under the auspices of the United Nations and without any external interference," he said in a statement.

Sassoli, whose remarks followed his meeting in Brussels with EU-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, stressed that there was no military solution to the war, which has lasted for almost nine years.

Sarraj's Tripoli-based government of national accord has been under siege since last April by the army loyal to the eastern-based administration. Russia and Turkey have urged the two rivals to cease fire starting this Sunday.