European Parliament Chief Expects Turkey to Align With Sanctions on Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said Friday she expected that Turkey and other aspiring EU members abide by and enforce sanctions adopted against Russia over Ukraine.

"We've been extremely clear that all countries, especially those aspiring to come closer to the European Union, not only need to stand by the sanctions...

but also enforce them and not allow for their abuse or any loopholes," Metsola told reporters in Cyprus.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has refused to align with the sanctions and has blamed the energy crunch in Europe on its policy toward Russia. Metsola, who was speaking at a joint press conference with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, did not say whether the EU would sanction Turkey for ignoring its recommendations.