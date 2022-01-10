UrduPoint.com

European Parliament Chief Sassoli Hospitalized Due To Immune Dysfunction

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 08:48 PM

European Parliament President David Sassoli has been in hospital since late December due to complications from immune dysfunction, his spokesman Roberto Cuillo said on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) European Parliament President David Sassoli has been in hospital since late December due to complications from immune dysfunction, his spokesman Roberto Cuillo said on Monday.

"The President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, has been in hospital in Italy since 26 December.

This hospitalisation was necessary because of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system," Cuillo said in a statement.

All of his official activities have been canceled, the statement went on. The 65-year-old was hospitalized in Strasbourg in September after he was diagnosed with pneumonia. He said last month that he would not run for re-election in January.

