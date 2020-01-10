UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Parliament Chief Says Catalan Separatist Lawmaker Junqueras' Mandate Ended

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

European Parliament Chief Says Catalan Separatist Lawmaker Junqueras' Mandate Ended

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) European Parliament President David Sassoli said Friday the legislature no longer recognized former Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras as its member following the ruling of Spain's top court.

The Supreme Court decided Thursday that Junqueras's conviction on sedition charges implied that he could not serve as a European lawmaker in the Strasbourg-based EU parliament.

"Pursuant to the decision of the Tribunal Supremo of 9 January 2020, the mandate of Mr Junqueras i Vies terminated with effect on 3 January 2020," Sassoli said in a statement.

The European Parliament president said he would announce at a plenary meeting on Monday that the terms of Junqueras and two other Catalan separatist leaders, Carles Puigdemont and Toni Comin, began in July. He did not say whether the terms of the latter two ended.

The Spanish authorities will be expected to quickly nominate a new member in Junqueras's place, Sassoli added.

This comes less than a month after the European Court of Justice ruled that the former vice-president of Catalonia should have been granted immunity to take up his seat in the European Parliament.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Parliament Immunity David Spain January July 2020 Top Court

Recent Stories

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

1 hour ago

Fourteen Troops Injured in Lebanon's North as Prot ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Says Iran Provided Access for Ukrainian Exper ..

2 minutes ago

Attackers of worshipers have nothing to do with hu ..

2 minutes ago

Pentagon: 'aggressive' Russian naval ship nearly c ..

23 minutes ago

Int'l dengue moot's purpose to seek expert views: ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.