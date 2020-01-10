European Parliament Chief Says Catalan Separatist Lawmaker Junqueras' Mandate Ended

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) European Parliament President David Sassoli said Friday the legislature no longer recognized former Catalan separatist leader Oriol Junqueras as its member following the ruling of Spain's top court.

The Supreme Court decided Thursday that Junqueras's conviction on sedition charges implied that he could not serve as a European lawmaker in the Strasbourg-based EU parliament.

"Pursuant to the decision of the Tribunal Supremo of 9 January 2020, the mandate of Mr Junqueras i Vies terminated with effect on 3 January 2020," Sassoli said in a statement.

The European Parliament president said he would announce at a plenary meeting on Monday that the terms of Junqueras and two other Catalan separatist leaders, Carles Puigdemont and Toni Comin, began in July. He did not say whether the terms of the latter two ended.

The Spanish authorities will be expected to quickly nominate a new member in Junqueras's place, Sassoli added.

This comes less than a month after the European Court of Justice ruled that the former vice-president of Catalonia should have been granted immunity to take up his seat in the European Parliament.