European Parliament Chief Says Ex-Catalan Gov't Head Cannot Attend Legislature's Sessions

Fri 28th June 2019 | 10:22 PM

European Parliament Chief Says Ex-Catalan Gov't Head Cannot Attend Legislature's Sessions

Carles Puigdemont, former head of Spain's semi-autonomous Catalonia region government, who was recently elected to the European Parliament, will not be able to participate in the legislature's plenary sessions, the parliament's president, Antonio Tajani, said

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Carles Puigdemont, former head of Spain's semi-autonomous Catalonia region government, who was recently elected to the European Parliament, will not be able to participate in the legislature's plenary sessions, the parliament's president, Antonio Tajani, said.

On June 14, Puigdemont and former Catalan government member, Toni Comin, sent a letter to Tajani in which they asked to their credentials to the European Parliament to be formally recognized, following Spain's refusal to do so. In the letter, they cited the May 26 election results, which won them the seats to the legislature.

"Your Names are not on the chosen members' list that the Spanish government formally gave the European Parliament. Until we receive a new notification from the Spanish government, I cannot consider you to be future members of the European Parliament," Tajani responded to the lawmakers in a letter.

The lawmakers' names were not on the list because they failed to appear in Spain's parliament on June 17 to swear a constitutional oath in order to take their seats in the European Parliament. That same day, Spain sent the finalized list of its members of parliament to the EU legislature, without including Puigdemont and Comin on it.

Both Catalan politicians face charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds in Spain over their involvement in organizing the 2017 independence referendum, which Spain deemed illegal. They currently reside in Belgium and will face detention if they enter Spain.

