UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Parliament Condemns Racism In Any Form, Police Violence In US

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 03:50 AM

European Parliament Condemns Racism in Any Form, Police Violence in US

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The European Parliament has adopted a resolution to condemn all forms of racism as well as the violence of US police during the ongoing protests.

"In a resolution adopted on Friday with 493 votes to 104 and 67 abstentions, the Parliament 'strongly condemns the appalling death of George Floyd' in the US, as well as similar killings elsewhere in the world. MEPs call on the US authorities to address structural racism and inequalities, criticize the police crackdowns on peaceful protesters and journalists and President [Donald] Trump's threat to deploy the army as well as his 'inflammatory rhetoric,'" the parliament said in a statement on late Friday.

The lawmakers have voiced support for the protests against racism, and discrimination, as well as condemned any form of white supremacism.

The parliament has denounced the "episodes of looting, arson, vandalism and destruction of public and private property caused by some violent demonstrators" but stressed that any use of force by law enforcement bodies should be "lawful, proportionate, necessary and the last resort.

"

The protests against police brutality and for police reform erupted throughout the United States after African American man George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25. A video of Floyd's arrest posted online showed a white police officer pressing on the detainee's neck for at least eight minutes despite him being handcuffed and laying on his stomach. Many of the protests turned into riots and violence against police and civilians, as well as acts of vandalism, arson, and looting. Protests against racism and discrimination also took place in many other countries.

Related Topics

Resolution World Riots Army Police Parliament Trump Died Man George Minneapolis United States May All

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

3 hours ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

4 hours ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

5 hours ago

Belarusian Presidential Hopeful Babariko Calls for ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.