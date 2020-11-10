European Parliament, Council Agree to Deliver on $31Bln to Support Farmers

The European Union parliament and council have reached a provisional deal on a 26.9 billion euro ($31.7 billion) recovery package for farmers, food producers and rural areas to assist the agriculture sector amid the pandemic, according to the statement published by the parliament on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The European Union parliament and council have reached a provisional deal on a 26.9 billion euro ($31.7 billion) recovery package for farmers, food producers and rural areas to assist the agriculture sector amid the pandemic, according to the statement published by the parliament on Tuesday.

"The European Parliament has shown once again that it can lead and drive the EU legislative process, to respond to the real needs and calls for support from our citizens, our rural communities and our farmers and food producers," member of European Parliament Paolo De Castro said.

Chair of the Agriculture Committee Norbert Lins added that the European Union "managed in a very short timeframe to agree that the desperately needed financial aid for EU farmers, food producers and rural beneficiaries will be released swiftly."

According to the statement, the European farmers will receive 8.07 billion euro ($9.5 billion) in 2021 and another 18.8 billion euro ($22.2 billion) in the following year. The funds will be taken from the recovery funds of the European Union.

The members of the European Parliament have agreed that roughly 37 percent of the recovery funding will be provided to shore up organic farmers, environmental issues and animal welfare. And at least 55 percent will be used to "support young farmers' start-ups and on-farm investments that contribute to a resilient, sustainable and digital recovery."

The parliament's statement stressed that this program would be financed only by the European Union's funding, consequently, the European "countries will not have to contribute any additional money from their national budgets."

The pandemic had a negative affect on the European agricultural sector. The spread of COVID-19 forced countries to close hotels, bars and restaurants, which had earlier consumed a large portion of agricultural products. Moreover, the European government closed the borders to prevent further dissemination of the infection, and, as the result, the European farmers lost access to some foreign markets.