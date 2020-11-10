UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Parliament, Council Agree To Deliver On $31Bln To Support Farmers

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 09:21 PM

European Parliament, Council Agree to Deliver on $31Bln to Support Farmers

The European Union parliament and council have reached a provisional deal on a 26.9 billion euro ($31.7 billion) recovery package for farmers, food producers and rural areas to assist the agriculture sector amid the pandemic, according to the statement published by the parliament on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The European Union parliament and council have reached a provisional deal on a 26.9 billion euro ($31.7 billion) recovery package for farmers, food producers and rural areas to assist the agriculture sector amid the pandemic, according to the statement published by the parliament on Tuesday.

"The European Parliament has shown once again that it can lead and drive the EU legislative process, to respond to the real needs and calls for support from our citizens, our rural communities and our farmers and food producers," member of European Parliament Paolo De Castro said.

Chair of the Agriculture Committee Norbert Lins added that the European Union "managed in a very short timeframe to agree that the desperately needed financial aid for EU farmers, food producers and rural beneficiaries will be released swiftly."

According to the statement, the European farmers will receive 8.07 billion euro ($9.5 billion) in 2021 and another 18.8 billion euro ($22.2 billion) in the following year. The funds will be taken from the recovery funds of the European Union.

The members of the European Parliament have agreed that roughly 37 percent of the recovery funding will be provided to shore up organic farmers, environmental issues and animal welfare. And at least 55 percent will be used to "support young farmers' start-ups and on-farm investments that contribute to a resilient, sustainable and digital recovery."

The parliament's statement stressed that this program would be financed only by the European Union's funding, consequently, the European "countries will not have to contribute any additional money from their national budgets."

The pandemic had a negative affect on the European agricultural sector. The spread of COVID-19 forced countries to close hotels, bars and restaurants, which had earlier consumed a large portion of agricultural products. Moreover, the European government closed the borders to prevent further dissemination of the infection, and, as the result, the European farmers lost access to some foreign markets.

Related Topics

Parliament Agriculture European Union Young Castro Lead Euro Money Market From Government Billion

Recent Stories

VIS reaffirms ratings of CSML

12 seconds ago

Russia appoints new energy minister

13 seconds ago

Supreme Court hears attack on Obamacare as Covid-1 ..

5 minutes ago

Two proclaimed offenders held in Kalat

5 minutes ago

Court issues perpetual arrest warrants for Nawaz S ..

5 minutes ago

Global Airline Group Seeks Governments' Aid to Pro ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.