European Parliament, Council Of EU Agree On EU Vaccination Certificates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The European Parliament and the Council of the EU on Thursday reached a preliminary agreement on the introduction of a coronavirus certificate for EU residents, which should start working in June, the European Parliament said.

"We have a deal! Parliament, Council and Commission negotiators have reached an informal agreement on the proposal for the EU Digital Covid Certificate, which will make traveling during the pandemic easier and safer. Details of the deal will follow shortly," the parliament said on Twitter.

On May 26, the parliament's profile committee on civil liberties will vote on the text, the final approval of the agreement on coronavirus certificates for the European Union is scheduled for the plenary session of the European Parliament on June 7-10.

On March 17, the European Commission presented a bill on the introduction of digital coronavirus certificates in the EU, which will contain three options for data: information about vaccination against COVID-19, a negative PCR test, or the presence of immunity. Based on the commission's materials, only EU-wide recognized vaccines will be included in the certificate. However, the countries of the union will have the right to recognize other vaccines.

Such a certificate can be used using a mobile phone and a QR code. According to the EU, the certificates should, on the one hand, eliminate discrimination, and on the other, allow accelerating the return to free movement of people within the EU.

