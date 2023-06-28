Open Menu

European Parliament, Council Of EU Agree On New Rules On Joint Defense Procurement By EU

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2023 | 03:10 PM

European Parliament, Council of EU Agree on New Rules on Joint Defense Procurement by EU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The European Parliament and the Council of the European Union have agreed on new rules to incentivize EU member states to jointly buy defense products and support the bloc's defense industry, the parliament said on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday evening, Parliament and Council reached a deal on new rules to incentivise EU countries to jointly procure defence products and support the EU's defence industry ... The new regulation, informally agreed by the two EU legislators, will establish a short-term instrument to boost the European defence industry through common procurement (EDIRPA), until 31 December 2025," the parliament said in a statement.

The new mechanism is aimed at filling member states' "most urgent and critical defense needs" that have been exacerbated by increased military support for Ukraine, the statement read, adding that the deal between the EU bodies would also enhance competitiveness and efficiency of small and medium-sized defense companies.

The agreement also includes a budget of 300 million Euros ($329 million) allocated for the implementation of the instrument. Through this financing, the EU will contribute up to 20% of the estimated value of each common procurement contract, the parliament stated.

Last July, the European Commission adopted a proposal for a regulation by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union, which establishes the European Defense Industry Reinforcement through common Procurement Act. The act is aimed at promoting joint acquisitions of defense products, help replenish stockpiles and provide additional financial support to defense companies across the EU.

