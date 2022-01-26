European Parliament Delegation to Visit Ukraine From January 30 to February 2

UrduPoint.com

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) A delegation of the European Parliament (EP) will visit Ukraine from January 30 to February 2 to assess the current situation, the EP said in a statement.

"During the visit, from 30 January to 2 February, MEPs will observe the situation on the ground, and demonstrate the European Parliament's solidarity with the Ukrainian people and its opposition to any steps by Russia to further escalate the crisis," the document says.

The delegation will include eight high-ranking parliamentarians from the foreign affairs committee and subcommittees on defense and security, including the head of the committee, David McAllister, and the head of the subcommittee on defense, Nathalie Loiseau.

