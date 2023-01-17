European Parliament Demands Stricter Regulation for Waste Shipments

The European Parliament on Tuesday outlined its stance for negotiations with EU member states on new rules for waste shipments, demanding tighter regulations and monitoring in that area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The European Parliament on Tuesday outlined its stance for negotiations with EU member states on new rules for waste shipments, demanding tighter regulations and monitoring in that area.

"Our ambitious position in the coming negotiations with member states has just been endorsed by a broad majority in plenary. We must turn waste into resources in the common market, and thereby take better care of our environment and competitiveness. The new rules will also make it easier for us to combat waste crime inside and outside EU," Pernille Weiss, a member of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and food Safety, said.

According to the parliament's statement, the new laws should ban shipments of waste "destined for disposal within the EU," providing for exceptions only in a limited number of well-justified cases. Moreover, sending hazardous waste to countries that are not members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) should be prohibited as well.

"Exporting non-hazardous waste for recovery would be allowed only to those non-OECD countries that give their consent and demonstrate their ability to treat this waste sustainably," the statement specified.

The parliament is also pushing for the banning of plastic exports to non-OECD states and the gradual suspension of shipments to OECD members over the next four years.

Additionally, the legislative assembly has called for the creation of a mechanism for monitoring violations of future regulations.

In November 2021, the European Commission presented a proposal to revise rules for waste shipments within the EU to align with the goal of a zero-pollution economy.

In 2020, according to the parliament, 32.7 million tons of waste were sent to non-EU countries, which was around 16% of world waste trade, while about 67 million tons were transported within Europe.