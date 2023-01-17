UrduPoint.com

European Parliament Demands Stricter Regulation For Waste Shipments

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 07:17 PM

European Parliament Demands Stricter Regulation for Waste Shipments

The European Parliament on Tuesday outlined its stance for negotiations with EU member states on new rules for waste shipments, demanding tighter regulations and monitoring in that area

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The European Parliament on Tuesday outlined its stance for negotiations with EU member states on new rules for waste shipments, demanding tighter regulations and monitoring in that area.

"Our ambitious position in the coming negotiations with member states has just been endorsed by a broad majority in plenary. We must turn waste into resources in the common market, and thereby take better care of our environment and competitiveness. The new rules will also make it easier for us to combat waste crime inside and outside EU," Pernille Weiss, a member of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and food Safety, said.

According to the parliament's statement, the new laws should ban shipments of waste "destined for disposal within the EU," providing for exceptions only in a limited number of well-justified cases. Moreover, sending hazardous waste to countries that are not members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) should be prohibited as well.

"Exporting non-hazardous waste for recovery would be allowed only to those non-OECD countries that give their consent and demonstrate their ability to treat this waste sustainably," the statement specified.

The parliament is also pushing for the banning of plastic exports to non-OECD states and the gradual suspension of shipments to OECD members over the next four years.

Additionally, the legislative assembly has called for the creation of a mechanism for monitoring violations of future regulations.

In November 2021, the European Commission presented a proposal to revise rules for waste shipments within the EU to align with the goal of a zero-pollution economy.

In 2020, according to the parliament, 32.7 million tons of waste were sent to non-EU countries, which was around 16% of world waste trade, while about 67 million tons were transported within Europe.

Related Topics

Assembly World Exports Europe Parliament November 2020 Market Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Japan sign agreements to help accelerate ener ..

UAE, Japan sign agreements to help accelerate energy transition and tech adoptio ..

3 minutes ago
 Investments by Dubai Future District Fund advance ..

Investments by Dubai Future District Fund advance economic contribution from fut ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks to enhancing cooperation with China ..

Pakistan looks to enhancing cooperation with China on high-yield cotton varietie ..

3 minutes ago
 Center helping Balochistan youth to acquire skille ..

Center helping Balochistan youth to acquire skilled based education under CPEC

3 minutes ago
 Canada's Joly to Host UK Counterpart on Wednesday ..

Canada's Joly to Host UK Counterpart on Wednesday to Discuss Security Cooperatio ..

3 minutes ago
 Erdogan effigy stunt in Sweden aimed to reveal 'di ..

Erdogan effigy stunt in Sweden aimed to reveal 'dictatorial' Turkey

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.