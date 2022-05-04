MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The European Parliament on Wednesday approved the expansion of Europol's powers.

The motion was adopted after 480 lawmakers voted in favor, 143 against and 20 abstained.

Europol will now be able "to pursue research and innovation projects, process large datasets, and help national authorities screen foreign direct investment in security-related cases," as well as "to receive data from private companies" while dealing with terrorist content or child sexual abuse materials, the statement said.

The parliament noted that the new fundamental rights officer post will be established for the supervision of new powers and compliance with EU data protection rules.

All EU citizens will be able to "consult personal data related to them by contacting authorities in member states, or Europol directly."

"This Regulation, and the new mandate for Europol, mark a substantial leap forward in the capabilities of the Agency, in its ability to support member states, in its governance framework and, last but certainly not least, in the enhanced system of safeguards we have put in place," European lawmaker Javier Zarzalejos said.

The parliament proposed to expand Europol's mandate in December 2020. The new rules will be published in the EU's official journal and go into effect after the adoption by the European Commission.