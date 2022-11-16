European Parliament Expected to Label Russia as 'Terrorist State' - Lawmaker

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Chances are high that the European Parliament will vote next week to label Russia a "state sponsor of terrorism," the parliament's Austrian member, Roman Haider, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In a largely symbolic move, the conservative European People's Party Group put the designation to debate in October in response to the conflict in Ukraine, and was backed by other large parties. The resolution will go to a plenary vote next Tuesday.

"Chances are high the resolution will have a majority. Right now, we don't know the text," Haider, from the Freedom Party of Austria (FPOe), said.

The right-wing Austrian party, which is part of the minority Identity and Democracy group, condemns the conflict, he said, but is mindful of Austria's tradition of being a place for negotiations as a neutral country.

"And as a neutral country's representatives we will make up our opinion concerning that resolution," Haider added.

Decisions made by the Strasbourg-based parliament are not binding by law but EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said last month that the EU took note of decisions to designate a third country as a terrorist state at the national or parliamentary assembly level. He admitted that the EU did not have a legal framework in place to enforce such designations.