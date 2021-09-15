STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Lithuanian member of the European Parliament Petras Austrevicius introduced an amendment to the draft report of the European Parliament on Russia-EU relations, in which he proposes, in particular, to sanction those who intend to participate in observing the parliamentary elections in Crimea with sanctions, a source in the EU legislature told Sputnik.

"The Member States should take all possible measures to prevent their citizens from acting as international observers during the 2021 parliamentary elections in the occupied Crimea, which are being illegally organised by Russia; in this context, Parliament and the national parliaments should avoid all activities which may be falsely claimed to constitute international observation," the amendment says.

At the same time, there was no mention of sanctions in the original text of the draft.

Before the plenary session in Strasbourg, which will be held September 13-16, political groups represented in the European Parliament tentatively agreed upon a "tough" report on EU relations with Russia prepared by former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius. Discussion of the report is expected on September 14, a vote will be held on September 15, and its results will be announced on September 16. The decisions of the European Parliament are not binding, they are a recommendation for EU countries.