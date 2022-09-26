UrduPoint.com

European Parliament Fears New Italian Prime Minister To Follow Example Of Trump, Orban

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 07:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) European Parliament Vice-President Katarina Barley is concerned about the leadership of the center-right coalition in the snap parliamentary elections in Italy and believes that the leader of the Brothers of Italy party, Giorgia Meloni, who is tipped to be the Italian prime minister, will follow the example of politicians such as the former US President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"Giorgia Meloni will become a prime minister whose political role models are Viktor Orban and Donald Trump," Barley told German newspaper Welt, adding that the center-right coalition's lead "is worrying."

Member of the European Parliament and co-chairman of the European Green Party Thomas Waitz added that the European Union can only function as a unit, and Meloni in this sense "could be a disaster for Europe.

"

"The foundations and shared values of the EU will be threatened if Italy, the EU's third-largest economy, is ruled by a coalition of post-fascists and far-right parties," Waitz said as quoted by the newspaper.

According to the Italian interior ministry, the center-right coalition which unites the Brothers of Italy party, the League party, the Forza Italia party, and the Moderate Party won 43.9% after counting half of the votes in the elections to the upper house of the Italian parliament - the Senate. The ministry added that in the vote to the lower house of parliament - the Chamber of Deputies - the coalition received 42.7% after counting a quarter of the votes.

