European Parliament Gives 2021 Sakharov Prize To Russian Opposition Figure Navalny

European Parliament Gives 2021 Sakharov Prize to Russian Opposition Figure Navalny

The European Parliament awarded the 2021 Sakharov Prize to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is now serving a prison term, the parliament's largest faction, the European People's Party (EPP), said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The European Parliament awarded the 2021 Sakharov prize to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is now serving a prison term, the parliament's largest faction, the European People's Party (EPP), said.

"Russian Opposition leader @Navalny is the laureate of the 2021 #SakharovPrize for Freedom of Thought," the faction said on Twitter.

In addition to Navalny, the short list for the Sakharov Prize included Afghan women and a human rights activist from Bolivia.

The award ceremony is scheduled for the EP plenary session in Strasbourg on December 15.

The European People's Party supported Navalny's candidacy.

The European Parliament annually awards the Academician Andrei Sakharov Prize to outstanding people and organizations that, in the opinion of European parliamentarians, make a significant contribution to the protection of human rights and fundamental European values. The award was established in 1988. In 2020, it was given to women of Belarus.

