European Parliament Gives 2022 Sakharov Prize To Ukrainian People Represented By Zelenskyy

October 19, 2022

European Parliament Gives 2022 Sakharov Prize to Ukrainian People Represented by Zelenskyy

The European Parliament has conferred on the Ukrainian people, represented by the country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Sakharov Prize for Freedom, the parliament's President, Roberta Metsola, said on Wednesday

In addition to Zelenskyy, the short list for the Sakharov Prize included Colombia's Truth Commission and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

"This award is for those Ukrainians fighting on the ground. For those who have been forced to flee. For those who have lost relatives and friends. For all those who stand up and fight for what they believe in.

I know that the brave people of Ukraine will not give up and neither will we," Metsola said.

The official award ceremony will take place in Strasbourg on December 14.

The European Parliament annually awards the Academician Andrei Sakharov Prize to outstanding people and organizations that, in the opinion of European parliamentarians, make a significant contribution to the protection of human rights and fundamental European values. The award was established in 1988. In 2021, it was given to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

