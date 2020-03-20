UrduPoint.com
European Parliament Has First Reported Virus Case

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:22 PM

European Parliament has first reported virus case

A Polish member of the European Parliament said Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus, making him the first known MEP with the disease

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :A Polish member of the European Parliament said Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus, making him the first known MEP with the disease.

"Folks, I got tested for COVID-19. It was positive. I'm in the hospital and I feel fine," Adam Jarubas said on Twitter.

The 45-year-old is a member of the conservative EPP political group in the European Parliament and is also the vice president of Poland's PSL farmers party.

The European Parliament said its medical service was aware of the situation and was in touch with Jarubas.

"EP is not informed of other cases among MEPS," parliament spokesman Jaume Duch told AFP.

Jarubas last attended parliamentary sessions on March 9 and 10, before flying back to Poland the next day.

To date 378 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including six deaths, have been registered in the EU member of 38 million people.

The European Parliament will hold a special session next week to confirm the urgent measures proposed by the Commission regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

