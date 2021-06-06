European Parliament Head Calls for Allowing Western Balkan Nations Into EU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) European Parliament President David Sassoli urged the European Union to let Western Balkan countries join the bloc, noting that such an expansion would be "a positive project for peace and prosperity.

"

"The expansion can have huge benefits both for the region and for Europe as a whole, as it will help ensure a stable, prosperous, and peaceful continent," Sassoli said, as quoted by German newspaper Welt on Sunday.

He noted that the Western Balkan states may enter the bloc as soon as they manage to meet all the required criteria.

The Western Balkan nations pending EU membership are Albania, North Macedonia, Serbia, and Montenegro.