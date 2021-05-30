European Parliament Head Calls for Tougher Sanctions Against Russian Officials

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2021) European Parliament President David Sassoli has called for tougher sanctions against Russian officials but noted that Europe should maintain contacts with the Russian population.

"We must tighten sanctions against officials in Russia, at the same time establish closer contacts with the population and civil society, as well as support dissidents, non-government organizations, and independent media," Sassoli said in an interview with the Funke media group.

He did not specify the reason for boosting sanctions against Moscow, noting that the bilateral relations were "tense." In particular, Sassoli voiced concerns over the situation involving Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and the conflict in eastern Ukraine, among other issues.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that Moscow's relations with the European Union were significantly deteriorated due to Brussels' efforts.

Russia's relations with Ukraine and the West deteriorated after the eruption of the crisis in eastern Ukraine in 2014 and Crimea's reunification with Russia as the result of a referendum. The move was recognized neither by Kiev nor by the majority of Western countries. Russia has repeatedly said that the referendum was conducted by Crimea in compliance with international law. In April 2014, Kiev launched a military operation against self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics in its eastern region of Donbas after they refused to recognize the new government due to legitimacy concerns.

Moscow has also repeatedly branded the statements of Western countries regarding Navalny, who is currently serving a two and a half year prison term on fraud charges, as attempts to interfere in Russia's internal affairs and destabilize the country.