European Parliament Head Says EU Candidates Should Impose Sanctions Against Russia

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said on Friday that countries that aspire to become members of the European Union should also impose sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said on Friday that countries that aspire to become members of the European Union should also impose sanctions against Russia.

Earlier on Friday, Metsola, who is paying an official visit to Cyprus, met with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

"With regard to the sanctions, we have been extremely clear that all countries, especially those countries who have been aspiring to come closer to the EU, not only need to stand by the sanctions adopted against Russia in the context of the illegal invasion of Ukraine but also enforce them and not allow for their abuse, not allow for loopholes," Metsola said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies. The bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow, including a gradual phase-out of Russian oil. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have accelerated European-wide inflation and resulted in disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.