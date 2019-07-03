European Parliament Heads for Second Ballot in Vote for President

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The European Parliament is set to hold a second round of voting for the president later on Wednesday, as none of the four candidates secured majority in the first round.

David-Maria Sassoli, an Italian politician from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats got 325 votes.

Jan Zahradil, a Czech politician with the European Conservatives and Reformists, got 162 votes. Ska Keller, a German politician of the Greens, secured 133 votes. Spaniard Sira Rego of the European United Left-Nordic Green Left, got 42 votes.

The parliament will choose from the same four candidates in the second ballot.