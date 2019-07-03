UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Parliament Heads For Second Ballot In Vote For President

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 02:41 PM

European Parliament Heads for Second Ballot in Vote for President

The European Parliament is set to hold a second round of voting for the president later on Wednesday, as none of the four candidates secured majority in the first round

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The European Parliament is set to hold a second round of voting for the president later on Wednesday, as none of the four candidates secured majority in the first round.

David-Maria Sassoli, an Italian politician from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats got 325 votes.

Jan Zahradil, a Czech politician with the European Conservatives and Reformists, got 162 votes. Ska Keller, a German politician of the Greens, secured 133 votes. Spaniard Sira Rego of the European United Left-Nordic Green Left, got 42 votes.

The parliament will choose from the same four candidates in the second ballot.

Related Topics

Parliament German Same Alliance Democrats From

Recent Stories

Eight dead, 15 missing after Indian dam breached

4 seconds ago

Minor killed in road mishap in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Federal Commission receives 4000 suggestions for r ..

2 minutes ago

Over one million trees planted during clean and gr ..

2 minutes ago

Total starts production at French biofuel refinery ..

2 minutes ago

Boat carrying 60 passengers capsizes in Tarbela Da ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.