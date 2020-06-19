European Parliament Hopes to Resume Sessions in Strasbourg in September - Sassoli

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The European Parliament is hoping to resume sessions in Strasbourg in September, President of the Parliament David Sassoli said Friday.

"We certainly think it's possible [to return to Strasbourg], but our aim is for September," Sassoli told a press conference.

The president of the European parliament said he had spoken to the French authorities, to the mayor of Strasbourg and the minister of European affairs.

In early March, the parliament decided to stop visitor access to the sessions because of the coronavirus risks and reduce the number of events. Plenary sessions and conferences later switched to an online format.