European Parliament Initiates 2 Waiver Of Immunity Procedures Over Corruption Case

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 08:27 PM

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has begun the process for the waiver of immunity of two members of the parliament following the investigation into the corruption case against former European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili, the body said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has begun the process for the waiver of immunity of two members of the parliament following the investigation into the corruption case against former European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili, the body said on Monday.

"President Metsola has launched an urgent procedure for the waiver of immunity of two Members of the European Parliament, following a request from the Belgian judicial authorities. The first procedural steps have been taken and the President will announce the request in plenary at the first possible opportunity on 16 January," a statement read.

Later, the request will be referred to the Committee on Legal Affairs to decide on the proposal, the statement said, adding that Metsola asked all the bodies of the parliament to give this procedure priority in order to make the final decision by February 13.

On December 9, Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Gulf monarchy and Morocco. In particular, Kaili and her partner were detained and their residence was searched. Kaili was relieved of her office and expelled from her political party in Greece. Belgian law enforcement officers reportedly seized over 1.5 million Euros ($1.6 million) in cash during the searches.

