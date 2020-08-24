European Parliament Lawmakers to Scrutinize Relations With Belarus on Tuesday

The European Parliament said on Monday its Committee on Foreign Affairs was scheduled to convene for an extraordinary meeting on August 25 to reconsider the cooperation with Belarus within the Eastern Partnership framework

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The European Parliament said on Monday its Committee on Foreign Affairs was scheduled to convene for an extraordinary meeting on August 25 to reconsider the cooperation with Belarus within the Eastern Partnership framework.

"On 25 August, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold an extraordinary meeting on the political situation in Belarus," the committee said.

According to the press release, lawmakers will discuss "actions the European Union should take to support the cause of democracy and freedoms in Belarus and reassess its cooperation with Minsk, including within the Eastern Partnership."

The extraordinary meeting is scheduled to take place via video conferencing from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Brussels time (09:00-11:00 GMT) on Tuesday.