Open Menu

European Parliament Moves Forward With Plan To Criminalize Circumvention Of Sanctions

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 05:20 PM

European Parliament Moves Forward With Plan to Criminalize Circumvention of Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) A European Parliament committee voted on Thursday in favor of a mandate for talks on a legislation that will seek to criminalize evasion of EU sanctions and expand the list of activities that count as such.

"On Thursday, MEPs in the Civil Liberties Committee adopted a draft negotiating mandate on violating and circumventing EU sanctions... It would introduce a common definition of violations and minimum penalties to ensure that they are punished as criminal offences everywhere in the EU," it said.

EU sanctions include asset freezes, travel bans, arms embargoes and restrictions on business sectors, among other measures. The legislation seeks to punish such practices as hiding or not freezing funds, concealing the true ownership of property, not respecting travel bans, or doing business with state-owned entities of countries subject to sanctions.

The proposal suggests prison sentences of up to five years and fines of up to 10 million Euros ($10.9 million). Companies accused of violating sanctions will be excluded from public tenders and fined up to 15% of their annual turnover.

The committee also authorized interinstitutional talks with EU governments. Once approved by the whole parliament, it will become the legislative body's position for the talks on the final shape of the legislation.

Related Topics

Business Parliament Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th ann ..

Rhodes Scholars from UAE and beyond mark 120th anniversary of Rhodes Trust

37 minutes ago
 UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators streng ..

UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators strengthens global partnerships at L ..

38 minutes ago
 ADAFSA strengthens international partnerships on f ..

ADAFSA strengthens international partnerships on food safety risk assessment

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council approves fitness centre class ..

Dubai Sports Council approves fitness centre classification based on stars

38 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives commemorative stamp for Al Zo ..

Ajman Ruler receives commemorative stamp for Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman

38 minutes ago
 UAEU ranks 1st in UAE, 38th globally according to ..

UAEU ranks 1st in UAE, 38th globally according to THE Young University Rankings ..

38 minutes ago
DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for inve ..

DoH refers pharmacy to public prosecution for investigation on suspicious approp ..

53 minutes ago
 NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key ..

NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key Stakeholders

1 hour ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of lea ..

EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of leading cybersecurity company, Or ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling publi ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling public benefit association, private ..

1 hour ago
 OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 202 ..

OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 2023 Asia Mobile Awards in recogn ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent in ..

Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent incidents of Islamophobia

2 hours ago

More Stories From World