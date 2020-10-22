UrduPoint.com
European Parliament President Announces Belarusian Opposition Awarded Sakharov Prize

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Belarusian opposition was awarded with the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, President of the European Parliament David Sassoli said Thursday.

"It is an honour to announce that the women and men of the democratic opposition in #Belarus are the 2020 #SakharovPrize laureates.

They have on their side something that brute force can never defeat: the truth. Do not give up on your fight. We are by your side," Sassoli said on Twitter.

The European Parliament established the prize to honor those who defend freedom of thought and human rights.

