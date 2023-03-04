European Parliament President Arrives in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola says she is on a visit to Ukraine.

"Good to be back in Ukraine," Metsola said on Twitter late on Friday night, posting a photo of herself at an undisclosed city location in the evening.

The last time that the European Parliament head visited Ukraine was in April of last year.

At the start of February, during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Brussels, Metsola called on EU states to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems and fighters.