European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic Third Countries' For Corruption Scandal

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 11:43 PM

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola claimed on Monday that the recent scandal with possible corruption in the European Parliament has been caused by "autocratic third countries."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) European Parliament President Roberta Metsola claimed on Monday that the recent scandal with possible corruption in the European Parliament has been caused by "autocratic third countries."

Last week, the Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar and illicit lobbying in favor of the Persian Gulf state.

"Make no mistake, the European Parliament, dear colleagues, is under attack, European democracy is under attack and our way of open, free democratic societies is under attack. The enemies of democracy, for whom the very existence of this parliament is a threat, will stop at nothing. These malign actors linked to autocratic third countries have allegedly weaponized NGOs, unions, individuals, assistants and members of the European Parliament in an effort to subdue our processes," Metsola said in her opening comment during a European Parliament session.

According to the official, the European Parliament will continue its regular work despite the disruption while also cooperating fully on the investigation.

"Their malicious plans failed. Our services, of whom I am incredibly proud, have been working with relevant national law enforcement and judicial authorities to break up this alleged criminal network for some time," Metsola said.

On Friday, European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili and her partner were detained and their residence was searched. The police reportedly found "bags of cash" in her home. The politician was immediately expelled from her party, the Panhellenic Socialist Movement (PASOK). Metsola, in turn, decided to suspend all the powers delegated to Kaili as Vice President of the European Parliament.

