European Parliament President Condemns Liquidation of Memorial International in Russia

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) European Parliament President David Sassoli has condemned the Russian Supreme Court's decision to shut down Memorial International (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), a human rights organization studying political crimes and repression in the Soviet Union.

"I condemn the Russian Supreme Court's order to liquidate human rights NGO @MemorialMoscow, which was founded by Andrei Sakharov and was awarded the @Europarl_EN's #SakharovPrize in 2009. This decision won't stop those who fight for democracy and freedom. We are by your side," Sassoli wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

The request to close Memorial International was submitted to the Supreme Court last month on charges of violating Russia's foreign agents law.

According to prosecutors, International Memorial distorts the memory of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 and "creates a false image of the USSR as a terrorist state.

" The organization is also accused of failing to label its materials as those produced by a foreign agent.

The NGO's defense team, for its part, requested that they not be shut down outright, noting that the group had already paid relevant fines and adapted its activities to the law on "foreign agents" by labeling its publications with relevant warnings.

On Wednesday, a Moscow court also liquidated the Memorial Human Rights Center, an affiliate group charged with justifying terrorism in its publications, along with allegedly violating the "foreign agents" law by repeatedly failing to mark its publications with a relevant warning.