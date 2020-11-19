UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Parliament President Offers Support To Commission's New Pact On Migration

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:10 PM

European Parliament President Offers Support to Commission's New Pact on Migration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) European Parliament President David Sassoli on Thursday has offered his support to the European Commission's New Pact on Migration and Asylum, which calls for establishing flexible and more efficient procedures and a sharing of responsibility for migrants across the bloc.

"I'd like to welcome the proposal from the European Commission to have a pact on migration and asylum. This is a package of legislative proposals, which does represent a foundation for our work," Sassoli said at the EU's High-level Inter-parliamentary Conference on Migration and Asylum.

The European Commission in late September unveiled its plans for establishing a new system governing migration and asylum procedures. In a press release, the commission said that the system would look to rebuild trust and ease the pressures on the bloc's external borders by requiring member states to share responsibility for migrants.

"First of all, we need to share responsibility.

We have a collective responsibility for welcoming people, for organizing identification procedures, for supporting the analysis and the examination of asylum requests and welcoming refugees and carrying out repatriation work," the European Parliament president remarked.

Sassoli also said that the bloc needed a system of rules to save people at sea "without making criminals" of those who save lives. The European Union's new migration system should also create legal channels for work-based immigration and establish a framework for police and intelligence services to dismantle criminal groups, the European Parliament president said.

As many as 84,340 migrants and asylum seekers have reached Italy, Greece, Spain, Cyprus, and Malta using land and sea routes from Turkey and North Africa throughout 2020 to date, according to data published by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). The number of arrivals in 2019 totaled 123,663. 

Related Topics

Africa Police United Nations Turkey Parliament European Union David Spain Italy Cyprus Malta Greece September Criminals 2019 2020 All From Refugee UNHCR Share

Recent Stories

TECNO Has Become The Second Most Selling Brand In ..

7 minutes ago

ATC awards ten-year imprisonment to JUD Chief Hafi ..

21 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

4 minutes ago

Anti-encroachments operation continues

4 minutes ago

European stock markets drop at open

4 minutes ago

ARI termed common cause of death in minors in deve ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.