UrduPoint.com

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola Condemns Bulgarian MEP For Nazi Salute

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 01:50 PM

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola Condemns Bulgarian MEP For Nazi Salute

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on Thursday condemned Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki from European Conservatives and Reformists Group for a "fascist salute" in the parliament hall in Strasbourg calling Fascism the "darkest chapter" in history

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on Thursday condemned Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki from European Conservatives and Reformists Group for a "fascist salute" in the parliament hall in Strasbourg calling Fascism the "darkest chapter" in history.

"A fascist salute in the European Parliament is unacceptable to me - always and everywhere. It offends me and everyone else in Europe. We stand for the opposite. We are the House of democracy. That gesture is from the darkest chapter of our history and must be left there," Metsola wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the European Union Court of Justice dismissed the claims of Hungary and Poland against the mechanism that conditions the allocation of funds from the EU budget conditioned on observing the rule of law by recipient nations.

Later in the day, Dzhambazki criticized the EU decision and called the court's ruling "an abomination." While leaving the parliament hall, Dzhambazki was caught on video raising his hand in a "nazi salute."

Related Topics

Europe Parliament Democracy Budget Twitter European Union Strasbourg Poland Hungary From Court

Recent Stories

Stolen timber recovered, accused held

Stolen timber recovered, accused held

1 minute ago
 'Redemption' as Canada beat US for fifth women's i ..

'Redemption' as Canada beat US for fifth women's ice hockey gold

1 minute ago
 Anger over US police racial 'bias' in mall fight v ..

Anger over US police racial 'bias' in mall fight video

1 minute ago
 Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE are &#039;terr ..

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE are &#039;terrorist actions&#039;: Kosovo PM

52 minutes ago
 Air France-KLM slashes losses by half in 2021

Air France-KLM slashes losses by half in 2021

1 minute ago
 Mongolia's COVID-19 tally exceeds 460,000

Mongolia's COVID-19 tally exceeds 460,000

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>