European Parliament President Roberta Metsola Condemns Bulgarian MEP For Nazi Salute

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on Thursday condemned Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki from European Conservatives and Reformists Group for a "fascist salute" in the parliament hall in Strasbourg calling Fascism the "darkest chapter" in history

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola on Thursday condemned Bulgarian MEP Angel Dzhambazki from European Conservatives and Reformists Group for a "fascist salute" in the parliament hall in Strasbourg calling Fascism the "darkest chapter" in history.

"A fascist salute in the European Parliament is unacceptable to me - always and everywhere. It offends me and everyone else in Europe. We stand for the opposite. We are the House of democracy. That gesture is from the darkest chapter of our history and must be left there," Metsola wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the European Union Court of Justice dismissed the claims of Hungary and Poland against the mechanism that conditions the allocation of funds from the EU budget conditioned on observing the rule of law by recipient nations.

Later in the day, Dzhambazki criticized the EU decision and called the court's ruling "an abomination." While leaving the parliament hall, Dzhambazki was caught on video raising his hand in a "nazi salute."