European Parliament President Sassoli Dies in Italy at 65 - Spokesman

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) European Parliament President David Sassoli died in Italy early on Tuesday at 65, his spokesman Roberto Cuillo told RaiNews24.

He said the well-known politician and journalist died at the cancer center in the Italian city of Aviano at 01:15 a.m. (00:15 GMT).

On Monday, Cuillo said Sassoli had been hospitalized in Italy on December 26 due to a serious complication relating to immune system dysfunction.