European Parliament President Says Certain US Able To Protect Rules Of Democracy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:20 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The head of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, said on Wednesday that the United States is able to protect its democratic values in light of the violence inside the US Capitol building.

"Deeply concerning scenes from the US Capitol tonight. Democratic votes must be respected. We are certain the US will ensure that the rules of democracy are protected," Sassoli tweeted.

Earlier, supporters of US President Donald Trump violently stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory. The mass riot erupted after Trump in a speech to tens of thousands of supporters near the White House vowed to never concede and called on the crowd to make their voices heard.

According to the latest media reports, the Capitol building has been cleared of protesters and is now secure.

