European Parliament President Says Europe Has To Provide Ukraine With Heavy Weapons

Sumaira FH Published October 07, 2022 | 01:00 PM

European Parliament President Says Europe Has to Provide Ukraine With Heavy Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) EU member states should provide heavy weapons and equipment, including tanks, to Ukraine, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said on Friday.

"Ukraine needs heavy weapons and it needs tanks, it needs arms, member states can provide them, as Russia escalates its invasion, and it gets more desperate. We need to respond with a proportionate way," Metsola told reporters before the EU summit in the Czech capital of Prague.

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, that Washington will send another $625 million security package with additional weapons and equipment, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), to Ukraine.

In mid-August, the Ukraine Support Tracker of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy said that since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Kiev received more than $82 billion in aid from Western countries.

