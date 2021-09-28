UrduPoint.com

European Parliament President Says German Elections Testify to Stability of Europe

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Tuesday that the just-concluded German elections demonstrate the resilience of German democracy and its clear pro-European course by rewarding those parties which prioritize the real issues of people in their programs at the polls.

"The voting confirms the strength of German democracy and a clear pro-European vision. Amid epochal political and geopolitical transformations, the elections send Europe a progressive signal and a sign of stabilization. The far right is suffering a heavy defeat. It is clear that the crisis can be overcome by putting people, cohesion and solidarity first. This is the path that Europe took during COVID-19, and we must not stray from it," Sassoli told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The EU parliament chief does not expect much change in Germany's "position in Europe" after the elections, even if it were to go through major economic and social transformations on par with all other member states.

"For this reason, the European Union will inevitably face a discussion about the necessary renewal of its instruments, including the Stability and Growth Pact, to support the recovery in the long term with new and sustainable rules," Sassoli said.

The German parliamentary elections took place on Sunday. Parties are testing the waters for possible coalition formation. The Social Democratic Party emerged victorious, marginally outperforming outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling CDU/CSU bloc. The Greens and the Free Democratic Party came in third and fourth, respectively, followed by the far-right Alternative for Germany and the Left.

