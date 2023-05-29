European Parliament Rapporteur Urges Pristina to Withdraw Forces From North Kosovo

The European Parliament's rapporteur for Kosovo, Viola von Cramon, called on Kosovo Albanian authorities to withdraw its special police from the north of the self-proclaimed republic and to sit for talks with Kosovo Serbs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The European Parliament's rapporteur for Kosovo, Viola von Cramon, called on Kosovo Albanian authorities to withdraw its special police from the north of the self-proclaimed republic and to sit for talks with Kosovo Serbs.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of Kosovo Serbs came to local administration buildings demanding the withdrawal of Kosovar police and officials. NATO Kosovo Force (KFOR) mission's troops with crowd dispersal devices were deployed in the municipalities of Zvecan, Leposaviq and Zubin Potok. In Zvecan, the crowd tried to approach the administration building, but was stopped by the police.

"Dialog within Kosovo is the only way out of this and that is my eye. At least call on the Kosovo authorities to think about confidence building measures such as the withdrawal of the special police there, and sit together at the negotiating tables ... Kosovo government seem to risk too much with this maneuvers in the north. And we think that they should rather ask themselves if this is a good government ... Is that the form of good governance we are wishing for?" von Cramon told a briefing in Pristina.

Earlier in the day, US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier met with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and stated that the elected municipal heads from the Albanian parties ought to perform their duties, but have no right to occupy the local government buildings by force.

Also on Monday, KFOR called on Kosovars and Serbs to refrain from actions that could escalate tensions in the partially-recognized republic and said it remained in close contact with the authorities from all sides.

On Saturday, Serbia's National Security Council condemned KFOR for standing by while Kosovar police used force to install new Albanian mayors in Serb-majority northern provinces. Later in the day, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said the Serbian army was deploying its units near Kosovo in anticipation of provocations. The current escalation could turn into a direct conflict at any moment, the minister added.

The tensions escalated after Kosovo authorities attempted to appoint Albanians as mayors in the north of the province following the April 23 elections for local self-government bodies. The elections were boycotted by ethnic Serbs and declared valid despite a 3.5% voter turnout.

Kosovar police used tear gas to break up peaceful demonstrations by ethnic Serbs protesting the outcome of April 23 elections and stormed several municipal buildings. In response Serbia, which has never recognized Kosovo's independence and continues to refer to it as its province of Kosovo and Metohija, put its armed forces on full combat alert.