European Parliament Ratified EU-UK Trade Agreement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The European Parliament ratified on Wednesday the agreement on trade and cooperation between the European Union and the United Kingdom in a 660-5 vote.

The document must now be approved by EU member states to enter into force officially.

The agreement on trade and cooperation was necessary for regulating relations between the UK and the bloc after the end of the post-Brexit transition period, which expired on January 1.