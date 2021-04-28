UrduPoint.com
European Parliament Ratifies Post-Brexit Trade Deal

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 12:56 PM

European Parliament ratifies post-Brexit trade deal

The European Parliament voted overwhelmingly to ratify the EU's post-Brexit trade deal with Britain, but warned London to stick to its commitments, officials said Wednesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The European Parliament voted overwhelmingly to ratify the EU's post-Brexit trade deal with Britain, but warned London to stick to its commitments, officials said Wednesday.

In the final tally, 660 MEPs voted in favour of the trade deal, five against with 32 abstentions, officials said.

In the final tally, 660 MEPs voted in favour of the trade deal, five against with 32 abstentions, officials said.

