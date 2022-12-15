UrduPoint.com

European Parliament Recognizes Holodomor In Ukraine As Genocide By Soviet Government

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 06:50 PM

The European Parliament recognized on Thursday that the famine in Ukraine in 1932-1933, which is labeled the Holodomor by Kiev, as a genocide of Ukrainians organized by the Soviet government.

The relevant resolution was adopted by 507 votes, while 12 members voted against and 17 abstained.

"(The European Parliament) recognises the Holodomor, the artificial famine of 1932-1933 in Ukraine caused by a deliberate policy of the Soviet regime, as a genocide against the Ukrainian people, as it was committed with the intent to destroy a group of people by deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction," the resolution read.

The parliament in its resolution once again called Russia "a state sponsor of terrorism" arguing that the Russian Federation continues the Soviet Union's policy "seeking to liquidate Ukraine as a nation state and destroying the identity and culture of its people.

The parliament's resolutions on foreign policy issues are not legally binding, but other EU institutions usually take into account concerns of the members of the European Parliament.

On November 30, Germany also recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people by the Soviet authorities. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the resolution was absurd and distorting historical facts.

The famine affected several regions of the Soviet Union in 1930s, including the Volga Region, western Siberia, the northern Caucasus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Ukraine, with all peoples in these areas suffering starvation. The famine, according to different estimates, claimed the lives of up to 8 million people throughout the Soviet Union.

