European Parliament, Russian Opposition Discuss Situation in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Members of the foreign affairs committee of the European parliament spoke with Russian opposition figures on Friday, ahead of the parliamentary election in Russia in 2021.

Alexey Navalny, Vladimir Kara-Murza, Vladimir Milov, and Ilya Yashin joined the discussion online.

Participants exchanged opinions on the political and socioeconomic situation in Russia.