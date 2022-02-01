European Parliament Says EU Ready to Provide Political Support to Ukraine

The European Union stands ready to support Ukraine both symbolically and politically but the conflict can be solved only by diplomatic means, David McAllister, the chair of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The European Union stands ready to support Ukraine both symbolically and politically but the conflict can be solved only by diplomatic means, David McAllister, the chair of the European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs, said on Tuesday.

"This conflict can only be solved through the diplomatic dialogue and the European Union is and will continue to be engaged in finding the diplomatic solution so we can contribute to reducing the tensions and that we find the way forward. But we in the European parliament, just as the other European institutions, are very clear in our message and this is a united message, that we stand to our firm principles and that we show support to Ukraine not only symbolically, but also politically," McAllister said during the press point of the parliament's Fact Finding Mission to Ukraine.

McAllister also welcomed the macro financial assistance package presented by the European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen last week.

Nathalie Loiseau, the chair of the European Parliament Subcommittee on Security and Defence, said the EU is ready to implement sanctions against Russia should the latter aggravate the situation.

"Ukraine does not want war. So Europeans will help finding the diplomatic path, but we also stand ready, should Russia attack Ukraine militarily, to take unprecedented sanctions. This is a signal of firmness of unity and solidarity," Loiseau said during the press point.

On January 24, the European Commission's president announced a package of conflict-related emergency assistance to Ukraine worth 1.2 billion Euros ($1.4 billion) which would be made up of both loans and grants. The first tranche of 600 million euros will be disbursed rapidly as soon as the package is approved. The commission will also almost double its bilateral assistance to Ukraine in grants this year, allocating another 120 million euros to support Ukraine's state building and resilience efforts.

The perilous situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused by NATO and Kiev of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and preparing for an invasion. Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory, responding to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe.