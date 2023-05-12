European Parliament Says Will Not Send Observers to Elections in Turkey

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 09:56 PM

The European Parliament said on Friday that it has no plan to send observers to the upcoming elections in Turkey, scheduled for May 14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The European Parliament said on Friday that it has no plan to send observers to the upcoming elections in Turkey, scheduled for May 14.

"The European Parliament will not observe this electoral process, and consequently will neither comment on the process nor on the results that will be announced afterwards," the parliament said in a statement, adding that European lawmakers were not authorized to monitor elections on behalf of the parliament.

Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections are set to take place on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, presidential candidate from the Turkish opposition alliance, is considered the main opponent of sitting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Results of pre-election polls have not yet revealed a clear favorite in the upcoming election. The second round of the election, which will take place if no candidate gains 50% of votes, is scheduled for May 28.

