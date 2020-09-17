European Parliament Supports Sanctions Against Lukashenko - Resolution

The European Parliament supports sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and does not recognize him as the legitimate president, according to the text of the resolution that was agreed after the European Parliament's plenary session

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The European Parliament supports sanctions against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and does not recognize him as the legitimate president, according to the text of the resolution that was agreed after the European Parliament's plenary session.

"[T]he European Parliament, in line with the position of the European Council, rejects the results of the so-called presidential elections that took place in Belarus on 9 August, as they were conducted in flagrant violation of all internationally recognised standards; will not recognise Aliaksandr Lukashenka as president of Belarus once his current term of office expires," the resolution read.

The parliament "strongly supports EU sanctions against individuals responsible for the falsification of the election results and the repression in Belarus, including Aliaksandr Lukashenka."