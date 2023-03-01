UrduPoint.com

European Parliament To Ban Using TikTok On Work Phones - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2023 | 02:00 AM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) The European Parliament, following other institutions of the European Union, decided to ban the use of Chinese social media application TikTok on work phones over security concerns, French daily Independant reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

The application will also be banned on personal phones with installed work mail and phones that have access to other government services, the report said.

The ban is expected to be officially announced later, the source added.

Last week, the European Commission said that it had decided to temporarily ban the use of TikTok on its corporate devices, as well as on personal ones enrolled in the Commission's mobile device service.

Following the European Commission, the Council of the EU also announced its intention to ban the use of TikTok on certain devices of its employees.

Launched by Chinese company ByteDance in 2018, TikTok has since become a leader in the short video app segment and has turned into one of the most popular social media platforms worldwide. In December of last year, several US governors prohibited state officials from using TikTok on their devices and at state premises. TikTok, in turn, called these measures groundless and politically motivated.

